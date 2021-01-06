DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.