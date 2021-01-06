Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TTNP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $16.35.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
