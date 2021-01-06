Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TTNP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.