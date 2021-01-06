Morgan Stanley Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.