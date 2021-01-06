Critical Survey: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) versus Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -11.27% -4.42% -1.66% Ability N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for PowerFleet and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Ability.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $81.92 million 3.08 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -67.50 Ability $1.88 million 3.18 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Ability has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Ability on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

