B. Riley Increases Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPRF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.