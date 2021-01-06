Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

SASR opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

