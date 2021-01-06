MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MOGU from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MOGU stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $76,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

