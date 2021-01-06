Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 845.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,452.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

