Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $49,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.