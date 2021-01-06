BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BlueLinx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BlueLinx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.25. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. The company had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 91,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 77.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $2,846,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

