Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Regis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 185.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 593,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 60.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 110,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth about $532,000.

NYSE:RGS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.53. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.