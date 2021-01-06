Analyzing Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $5.04 billion 2.26 $4.50 million ($0.32) -53.38 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -25.90

Sibanye Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

