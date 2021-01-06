EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

