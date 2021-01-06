Morgan Stanley Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zogenix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zogenix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

