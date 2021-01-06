Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

