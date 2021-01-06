Morgan Stanley Buys 39,708 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

