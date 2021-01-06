Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NorthWestern by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,514 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NorthWestern by 774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

