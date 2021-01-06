12,874 Shares in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 79.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

