Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 897 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

BLD opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

