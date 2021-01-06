Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 601 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

