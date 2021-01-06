Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of HII stock opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

