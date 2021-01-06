Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,392 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,113,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

