Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 478.74 and a beta of 1.95. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.