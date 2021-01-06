Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

