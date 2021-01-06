61,200 Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.