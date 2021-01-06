Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,673 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of KRG opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

