T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,854 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Shares of TMUS opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

