Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 54,469 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00. Insiders sold 137,163 shares of company stock worth $4,971,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

