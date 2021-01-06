Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $140,000 in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimball International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

