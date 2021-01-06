Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

