JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,224 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

