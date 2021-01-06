BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

