JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,544 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.