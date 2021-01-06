JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

