X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

