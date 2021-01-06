JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $657.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.