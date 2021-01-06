JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 361,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.29. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

