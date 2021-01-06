Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.20

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $254.20 and traded as high as $290.50. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 396,709 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £808.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.