Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells 103,415 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allakos by 182.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.