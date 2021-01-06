Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Director Sells $286,643.50 in Stock

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50.
Shares of REV opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89.
Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on REV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
