Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Director Sells $286,643.50 in Stock

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50.

Shares of REV opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Revlon by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Revlon by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Revlon by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

