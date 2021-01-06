Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 20,523 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EW opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.