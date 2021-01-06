PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Major Shareholder Viktor Tkachev Sells 300,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

