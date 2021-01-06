Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Purchases 4,525 Shares of Stock

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,738.35.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.03. The company has a market cap of C$826.38 million and a PE ratio of 62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2293218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

