Morgan Stanley Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. Exantas Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. Research analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

