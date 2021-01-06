Bettye J. Bailey Sells 42,711 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FTEK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.