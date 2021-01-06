Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of RDVT opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.57. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

