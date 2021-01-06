Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

