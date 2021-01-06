IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,070.47

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,070.47 and traded as high as $1,214.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,213.00, with a volume of 347,818 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,070.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

