Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

