Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

